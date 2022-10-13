 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

