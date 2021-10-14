Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.