Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.