Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
