Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph.