Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

