Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
