Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.