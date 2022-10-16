The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tod…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. S…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is fo…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Carbondale will …
In 1803, British pharmacist and chemist Luke Howard devised a classification system for clouds.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzl…