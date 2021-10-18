 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News