 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News