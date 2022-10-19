Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is fo…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's condi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tod…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.