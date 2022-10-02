Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.