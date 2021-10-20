Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.