Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
