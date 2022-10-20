 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

