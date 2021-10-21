 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

