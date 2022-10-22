Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.