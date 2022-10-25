Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
