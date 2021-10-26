Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Carbondale could see periods…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…