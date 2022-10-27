Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.