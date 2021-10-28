Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.