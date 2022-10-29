Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S a…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. F…