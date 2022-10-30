 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

