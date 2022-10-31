Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
