Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.