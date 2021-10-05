 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

