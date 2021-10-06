Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

