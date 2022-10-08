Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Carbondale folks should be prepared f…