Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

