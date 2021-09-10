 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News