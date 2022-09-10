The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.