Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

