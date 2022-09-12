It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
