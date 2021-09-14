Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.