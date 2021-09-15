Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.