Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

