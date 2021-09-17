The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. …
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.