Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
