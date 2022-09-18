The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
