Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.