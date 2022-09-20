The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
