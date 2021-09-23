Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.