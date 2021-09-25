Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.