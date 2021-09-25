Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.