Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.