The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph…