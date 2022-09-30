Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.