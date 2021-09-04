Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.