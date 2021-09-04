 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News