 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News