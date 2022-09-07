Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
