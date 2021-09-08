Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
