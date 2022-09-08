The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 53% cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How l…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There i…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.