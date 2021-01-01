 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

